Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain today then a big cool down

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Tornado Watch until 8 AM Tuesday for Dare County.

A messy morning drive and another cool down… Expect widespread rain early this morning with areas of heavy downpours and possible thunderstorms. Most of the heavy rain will move out by mid-morning and we will be left with cloudy skies and scattered showers. Temperatures will start in the mid 60s this morning but fall into the mid 50s by this afternoon.

We will see mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with only a few isolated showers. Even cooler air will move in with highs in the mid to upper 40s. It will be windy tomorrow with north winds at 10 to 20 mph.

Rain will return for Thursday as an area of low pressure moves up the East Coast. Expect mostly cloudy skies with widespread rain and strong winds. Highs will warm into the 50s on Thursday. Rain should move out very early Friday morning and clouds will clear through the day. Highs will warm to near 60 on Friday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Rain (90%). Temperatures falling into the 50s. Winds: SW/NW 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers (50%). Lows in the low 40s. Winds: N 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: N 10-20G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 13th

1937 Heavy Rain: 1.98″ Salisbury

Tropical Update

Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with a tropical wave that is moving through the Leeward Islands has continued to become less organized. Environmental conditions are not expected to become significantly better for development, and the system is also expected to interact with the islands of the Greater Antilles during the next few days. Therefore, the potential for this system to become a tropical or subtropical cyclone continues to decrease.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (40%)

