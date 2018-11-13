Suffolk Police searching for suspect who assaulted man and stole his car

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department is looking for a man who they say is accused of assaulting another man and stealing his car.

Natea Novaza Drafts, Jr. is wanted for Aggravated Malicious Wounding and Grand Larceny.

Police say on November 12 in the 500 block of Second Avenue, Drafts assaulted a man he knew after the victim tried to get his car back from the suspect. They say Drafts fled with the victim’s car after assaulting him.

The vehicle in question is a tan 2000 Toyota Camry with Virginia tags UVU-1014 and aftermarket wheels.

Authorities say Drafts is known to travel frequently between Suffolk and North Carolina.

Anyone who has seen Drafts or is aware of his whereabouts is asked to call Suffolk Police or the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887), Option 5. Tips may also be submitted online here, at the Suffolk Police Department website or via the police department’s Facebook page.

