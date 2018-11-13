Suffolk Police investigating Speedway armed robbery

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who is said to have robbed the Speedway in the 1500 block of Holland Road Friday night.

Police say the armed robbery happened at 11:15 p.m.

The suspect is described as a black man in his mid-40s to 50s who is approximately 5’7″ tall. He was last seen wearing a red, white and black windbreaker-style jacket and tan jogger-style pants.

Authorities say the suspect fled on foot toward Manning Road after the robbery. A silver sedan may also have been involved.

Anyone who may be able to identify the suspect is asked to call Suffolk Police or the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887), Option 5. Tips may also be submitted online here, at the Suffolk Police Department website or via the police department’s Facebook page.

