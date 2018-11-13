JCC officials vote to waive building permit fees related to storm damage for Michael recovery

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – Homeowners in James City County whose property was damaged by Tropical Storm Michael may now have their building permit fees waived.

The Board of Supervisors will be voting on the resolution at Tuesday’s meeting.

When the storm passed through the area it damaged more than 30 structures and cause extensive power outages.

The National Weather Service even confirmed a tornado touched down in the Norge area. As a result the Governor of Virginia declared a State of Emergency.

Now, “the James City County Board of Supervisors desire[s] to assist property owners with repairing damage to their structures caused by the storm and tornado.”