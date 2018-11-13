Police searching for man who robbed Virginia Beach Wells Fargo

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police say a man robbed the Wells Fargo Bank in the 300 block of Little Neck Road Tuesday morning, and they need your help to find him.

The call came in at 9:41 a.m.

Police say the man entered the bank, approached a teller and passed her a note demanding money. There was no weapon, and no injuries were reported.

The suspect fled the bank after receiving an undisclosed amount of money.

He is described as a white male of slim build who looks to be between 20-30 years old. He is said to have facial hair and was last seen wearing a light-colored hoodie with a camouflage ball cap.

The robbery is being investigated by members of VBPD’s Robbery Unit.

Anyone who has information about this crime is asked to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or by texting “VBTIP” and the information to CRIMES (274637).

