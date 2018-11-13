Newport News school bus involved in crash with moped, no students injured

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police responded to a school bus crash involving a moped Tuesday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m. Newport News Communications got a call about the crash.

Police said the crash involved a Newport News Public School bus and a moped at Warwick Boulevard and Union Street.

The moped was carrying two adults who were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

There were 24 students on the bus who were not injured.

The crash is still under investigation.