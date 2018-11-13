Meet Chicago’s newest first responder, ‘Pawcifer Gizmo’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department has a new officer, and he's already making a pawsitive impact.

Meet Gizmo, the new "pawfficer" of the Chicago Police Department 14th District. The 8-year-old cat comes from a police family and is now a part of the department's community outreach program.

It all started with a K-9 unit visit at an elementary school. One student asked why there were no police cats.

After that, the police precinct tweeted if they got 500 retweets, they would start a "meownted unit."

If this is retweeted 500 times we will start the 14th District @Chicago_Police Meownted Unit as part of our Community Outreach Program

🚔🐈 #GlobalCatDay @TroyMI_Police https://t.co/4nOSVWMu7v — Chicago PD 14th Dist (@ChicagoCAPS14) October 16, 2018

The tweet got over 700 retweets, and Gizmo was recruited to the force.

Welcome the 1st ever recruit in the CPD Meownted Unit, Pawfficer Gizmo. Gizmo, 8 years old, hails from a Police family. Gizmo’s mom is P.O. Ibarra and sister is K9 Rozi. Gizmo is Chicago tough with a soft side. He looks forward to making a pawsitive impact in the community

🚔 🐈 pic.twitter.com/h03uHLbeWv — Chicago PD 14th Dist (@ChicagoCAPS14) October 16, 2018

However, Gizmo isn't the first ever police cat. Earlier this year, Troy Michigan recruited "Pawfficer Donut," a gray cat that had a special swearing in ceremony. Donut is used for moral support and cuddles.