Man says three teens threw rocks at him while he was on his walk

NORFOLK, Va. – A man was on an evening walk when he was assaulted by three teens who threw rocks at him. Now, he has a deep purple bruise on his side near his right hip.

Norfolk Police said it happened on College Place and Botetourt Street by the water around 8 p.m. Friday. The man was walking near Freemason Harbor Condominiums.

“I saw three kids kinda covered with their hoodies and walking slowly looking at me,” said the man who asked News 3 not to identify him.

The man said he had a feeling the teens were up to no good, so he called 911. As he walked back toward his home, he remained on the phone with dispatch.

“They passed me and they were giving me some lip,” said the man.

That’s when the man said the teens picked up rocks from the landscaping and started throwing them at him.

“They were just aiming at me and they were… they were flinging them with all their might. Rearing it back and throwing it,” said the man.

One of the rocks hit the man. He said he was trying his best to dodge them but with three teens, he was outnumbered. He didn’t have any cuts but has a deep bruise.

“I was lucky just one hit me. It was scary. It was scary. Luckily, the police were there and they caught them.”

Norfolk Police said the next step would be for the man to file a report with the Norfolk Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court, which the man said he definitely plans to do.

But for now, he wants his neighbors to be aware and to remember if you see something, say something.