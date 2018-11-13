Is It Worth It? News 3 tests the ‘Drop Stop’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - There's a small space in everyone's car where things go and never come back. It's the space between or seat and the console.

If you are tired of things getting lost of stuck beside your seat, there is a product designed to keep your car clean and your eyes on the road.

It's called the Drop Stop.

It claims it will prevent dangerous distractions, keep your eyes on the road and make sure you never search under your seats again.

As seen on Shark Tank, the Drop Stop comes in a variety of colors to match any car's interior.

The product is just $20.

The Results:

The product was easy to install. It did exactly what it promised it would do with every item we tested on it.

Overall, we say this product is worth it!