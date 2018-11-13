× First Warning Forecast: Plummeting Temperatures

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

After a busy morning we got a little break from the rain and now we are tracking scattered showers once again. We will continue to see a 50% chance of off and on showers through the evening. We started off the day in the 60s and temperatures have been falling throughout the day because of a cold front. Temperatures will fall into the 40s by overnight. We will stay mostly cloudy and wind will be from the north at 10-15 mph.

We will see mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with only a few isolated showers possible in the morning. Even cooler air will move in with highs in the mid to upper 40s. It will be windy tomorrow with north winds at 10 to 20 mph with higher wind gusts possible.

Rain will return for Thursday as an area of low pressure moves up the East Coast. Expect mostly cloudy skies with widespread rain and strong winds. Highs will warm into the 50s on Thursday. Rain should move out very early Friday morning and clouds will clear through the day. Highs will warm to near 60 on Friday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%). Temperatures falling into the 50s. Winds: W 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (50%). Lows in the low 40s. Winds: N 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: N 10-20G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 13th

1937 Heavy Rain: 1.98″ Salisbury

Tropical Update

Disorganized showers and a few thunderstorms moving through the Leeward Islands are associated with a tropical wave interacting with an upper-level low. Strong upper-level winds and interaction with the islands of the Greater Antilles, while the system moves generally westward, should inhibit tropical cyclone formation.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

For weather updates on Facebook: MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Twitter: @MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Instagram: @MadelineEvansWx

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.