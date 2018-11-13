15 fugitives wanted in connection with huge Norfolk drug trafficking operation

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is looking for 15 people who are believed to be responsible for dealing drugs on Norfolk streets.

After police wrapped up a three-month-long investigation, named “Operation Thunderstruck,” 59 people were charged for their roles in narcotics distribution. Authorities obtained a total of 159 warrants against street-level narcotics traffickers in the department’s efforts against the opioid epidemic.

Operation Thunderstruck began in July 2018 and resulted in the recovery of approximately 17.5 grams of heroin, 48 grams of cocaine, five grams of fentanyl and 200 grams of marijuana. The total street value of the recovered drugs were valued at more than $11,000.

Police also seized two cars, two firearms and more than $2,500.

Below is a list of the 15 fugitives who Norfolk Police are looking for:

37-year-old Deshawn L. Basnight

37-year-old Brandon A. Benn

34-year-old Aqualyn L. Brunson

25-year-old William D. Clark

54-year-old Natha M. Lane

30-year-old Shena L. Menser

32-year-old Felicia R. Morris

52-year-old Karen D. Morris

30-year-old Devontae L. Ricks

24-year-old Wellington W. Riddick

42-year-old Demetrius A. Royals

29-year-old Brenton L. Thatch

61-year-old Randy E. Wiggins

39-year-old Samuel E. Yancey

27-year-old Quinton N. Yancey II

“This operation should serve notice that the trafficking of illegal narcotics will not be tolerated in the City of Norfolk,” said Chief Larry Boone. “The Norfolk Police Department will continue to run these type of operations and those who deal illegal narcotics on the streets of our city will be targeted and arrested.”

If you know where any of the above individuals are, you are asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

