Virginia Beach parents raise money to fight disease that took their baby boy

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two parents are trying to turn the death of their two-month-old boy into hope for others.

Two weeks after the birth of a local baby named Joshua – he was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy – a sometimes deadly genetic disease affecting the nervous system.

While dealing with the lost, the two parents set up the Jogging For Joshua 5-K run, which has helped raise money, increase awareness and provide hope for those affected by S-M-A.

The winner of the race expressed how much it means to help the two parents with their cause.

“To see something like this happened to someone who gives so much of their life for other people. It’s just the hardest thing. And just coming out here for a couple hours and run a race that’s a no-brainer,” said Christopher Free.

So far in 2018, the event has raised more than $11,000 for S-M-A research.

To donate to fight spinal muscular atrophy, click here.