Two inmates hospitalized after Bertie Correctional Institution fight

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. — Two inmates at Bertie Correctional Institution ended up in a hospital after a fight between both of them.

According to North Carolina state officials, the fist was on November 11 between inmates Bernaldo Torres and Quentin Holloway. Officials added that the fight was inside a housing unit at the facility.

While officials did not release details about the fight, injuries our cause for the altercation, they did say that an internal investigation is underway.

Local law enforcement was reportedly also notified of the fight. North Carolina’s Department of Public Safety will be cooperating with local law enforcement related to any criminal charges that may be filed.

