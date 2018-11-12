Trooper pulls man out of burning car, arrests him after police chase in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – A man is under arrest after the Virginia State Trooper he led on a police chase early Monday morning rescued him from a burning car.

Around 4:11 a.m., the Trooper identified a stolen vehicle through his license plate reader while on regular patrol. Authorities say the 2008 Ford Fusion was traveling in the northbound lanes of I-664 at Aberdeen Road in Hampton.

The Trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver failed to stop and sped down I-64 W before getting off the highway at Magruder Boulevard.

The driver lost control of the car in the area of Butler Farm Road, ran off the road and hit several trees, which caused the vehicle to burst into flames. The Trooper then broke the driver’s side window and pulled the driver from the burning car before arresting him.

18-year-old Collins Alexander Turner of Newport News only suffered minor cuts and bruises from the crash. He was taken to Hampton Care Plex for medical treatment.

After Turner was discharged from the hospital, the Trooper took the suspect to Hampton City lock up, where he was charged with felony elude, possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving, failure to stop at a red light and no driver’s license.

Turner received a $5,500 secured bond.

Download the News 3 app for updates.