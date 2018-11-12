Tires stolen off two Gloucester cars

GLOUCESTER, Va. – The Gloucester Sheriff’s Department is investigating after two different people reported that a tire was stolen off of their car.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, they were first called to Seminole Street on November 9.

The report said a Michelin tire was stolen off of a 2011 Chevy Malibu. The car was parked in a home’s driveway.

On November 10, the department took another report of a similar theft. This time, a 14″ all weather tire was stolen from a car parked on Tyndall Point Road.

Deputies said a jack was placed under the car in order to remove the tire.

At this time no arrests have been made in these thefts. If you have any information that can help deputies find who is responsible contact authorities.