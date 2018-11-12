The CW Network sets initial midseason moves for January 2019

New Series “Roswell, New Mexico” Premieres Tuesday, January 15, 2019

“Black Lightning” Moves to Monday Following “Arrow” on January 21, 2019;

“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” Will Return to Mondays in April

The CW’s Spring Schedule Sees New Series “In The Dark” on Thursdays and

the Final Season of “Jane The Virgin” on Wednesdays

“iZombie” and “The 100” Also Slated for Spring Returns

November 12, 2018 (Burbank, CA) – The CW Network has started to set its 2019 midseason schedule by slating the debut of new series ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO for Tuesday, January 15, 2019 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) and moving BLACK LIGHTNING to Mondays after ARROW starting on January 21, 2019 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) , it was announced today by Mark Pedowitz, President, The CW Network.

With these January moves, DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW will return to Mondays in April after BLACK LIGHTNING concludes its second season. Additionally, new series IN THE DARK is currently scheduled to debut on Thursdays after LEGACIES completes its first full 16-episode season. The beloved JANE THE VIRGIN will return for its final season on Wednesday nights in the spring once ALL AMERICAN wraps its first full 16-episode season. Also, slated to return later in the Spring of 2019 is the final season of iZOMBIE and the sixth season of THE 100. Exact dates for Spring premieres to be announced later.

In The CW’s new series ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO, more than maybe anywhere else on Earth, Roswell, New Mexico is ground zero for those who seek proof that aliens exist. Roswell native Liz Ortecho (Jeanine Mason) left it all behind 10 years ago after the death of her beloved older sister Rosa. But after the government cuts funding on her biomedical research, she reluctantly returns to her tourist-trap hometown to move back in with her father. When Liz arrives, she reconnects with Max Evans (Nathan Parsons), her teenage crush, who is now a Roswell police officer. Their chemistry is instantly electric. But Liz soon discovers a shocking truth: Max is an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his entire life, along with those of his otherworldly sister, Isobel (Lily Cowles), and their friend Michael (Michael Vlamis). As the two grow closer after a decade apart, Liz finds it difficult to keep the truth from her best friend, Maria De Luca (Heather Hemmens), and her trusting high school ex, Dr. Kyle Valenti (Michael Trevino). Also hiding their extraterrestrial origins are Isobel and Michael, with Isobel not even revealing the truth to her husband, Noah Bracken (Karan Oberoi), and Michael keeping his identity hidden beneath a bad-boy exterior of hard living and casual hookups. Meanwhile, Master Sergeant Jesse Manes (Trevor St. John) spearheads a long-standing government conspiracy — unbeknownst to his son, Alex Manes (Tyler Blackburn), who has recently returned from service overseas with emotional and physical injuries. The politics of fear and hatred that run rampant in Roswell threaten to expose Max and his family and could endanger his deepening romance with Liz…as well as their lives.

ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO is from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, in association with Amblin Television and Bender Brown Productions, with executive producers Carina Adly MacKenzie (“The Originals”), Chris Hollier (“Once Upon A Time”), Julie Plec (“The Vampire Diaries”), Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey (“The Americans”), Lawrence Bender (“Pulp Fiction”) and Kevin Kelly Brown (“Roswell”).

The following is The CW’s January 2019 schedule, including midseason return dates:

FRIDAY, JANUARY 11, 2019

9:00-10:00pm CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND (Midseason Return)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 15, 2019

8:00-9:00pm THE FLASH (Midseason Return)

9:00-10:00pm ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO (Series Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 16, 2019

8:00-9:00pm RIVERDALE (Midseason Return)

9:00-10:00pm ALL AMERICAN (Midseason Return)

THURSDAY, JANUARY 17, 2019

8:00-9:00pm SUPERNATURAL (Midseason Return)

9:00-10:00pm ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO (Encore of Premiere)

FRIDAY, JANUARY 18, 2019

8:00-9:00pm DYNASTY (Midseason Return)

9:00-10:00pm CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND (Original Episode)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 20, 2019

8:00-9:00pm SUPERGIRL (Midseason Return)

9:00-10:00pm CHARMED (Midseason Return)

MONDAY, JANUARY 21, 2019

8:00-9:00pm ARROW (Midseason Return)

9:00-10:00pm BLACK LIGHTNING (New Time Period Premiere)