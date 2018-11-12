‘Skins scoop: NFL playoff picture through Week 10

Posted 10:39 pm, November 12, 2018, by , Updated at 10:40PM, November 12, 2018

Alex Smith of the Washington Redskins runs the ball. (Photo by Will Vragovic/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – Through 10 weeks of the 17-week NFL season, no team has been eliminated from playoff contention nor clinched a postseason berth.

If the playoffs started tomorrow (spoiler alert: they don’t), the Redskins – as NFC East division champions, would earn the NFC’s 4th seed and host a Wild Card game at FedEx Field. Chicago is ahead of Washington based on conference record (4-1 to the Redskins’ 6-2). As the standings currently sit, that Wild Card game would feature Carolina vs. Washington.

Here’s the latest look at the NFL’s 2018 playoff picture via CBSSports.com and NFL.com.

AFC
SEED TEAM DIVISION RECORD
1
 Kansas City 
 West 9-1-0
2
 Pittsburgh 
 North 6-2-1
3
 New England 
 East 7-3-0
4
 Houston 
 South 6-3-0
5
 Los Angeles 
 West 7-2-0
6
 Cincinnati 
 North 5-4-0
 

STILL ALIVE
SEED TEAM DIVISION RECORD
7
 Tennessee 
 South 5-4-0
8
 Miami 
 East 5-5-0
9
 Baltimore 
 North 4-5-0
10
 Indianapolis 
 South 4-5-0
11
 Cleveland 
 North 3-6-1
12
 Jacksonville 
 South 3-6-0
13
 Denver 
 West 3-6-0
14
 Buffalo 
 East 3-7-0
15
 N.Y. Jets 
 East 3-7-0
16
 Oakland 
 West 1-8-0

 