‘Skins scoop: NFL playoff picture through Week 10

NEW YORK – Through 10 weeks of the 17-week NFL season, no team has been eliminated from playoff contention nor clinched a postseason berth.

If the playoffs started tomorrow (spoiler alert: they don’t), the Redskins – as NFC East division champions, would earn the NFC’s 4th seed and host a Wild Card game at FedEx Field. Chicago is ahead of Washington based on conference record (4-1 to the Redskins’ 6-2). As the standings currently sit, that Wild Card game would feature Carolina vs. Washington.

Here’s the latest look at the NFL’s 2018 playoff picture via CBSSports.com and NFL.com.