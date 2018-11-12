Seven From Sunday | NFL Week 10

New York – A look at seven statistical highlights from games played at 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 11, the 10th week of the 2018 season.
Four quarterbacks – Pittsburgh’s BEN ROETHLISBERGER (158.3), Cleveland’s BAKER MAYFIELD (151.2), New Orleans’ DREW BREES (150.4) and Chicago’s MITCHELL TRUBISKY (148.6) – have recorded a passer rating of at least 145 (minimum 20 attempts) through Sunday afternoon.
Drew Brees. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
The four quarterbacks with a 145+ passer rating (minimum 20 attempts) in Week 10 are the most in a single week in NFL history, surpassing the previous high of three which occurred four different times, most recently in Week 3 of the 2017 season.
The NEW ORLEANS SAINTS defeated Cincinnati, 51-14, at Paul Brown Stadium, marking the team’s eighth consecutive win. The Saints have scored at least 40 points in five games this season and joined the 2013 Denver Broncos and 2000 St. Louis Rams as the only teams in NFL history to score 40 or more points in five of its first nine games of a season.
Saints quarterback DREW BREES completed 22 of 25 (88 percent) for 265 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 150.4 passer rating and added a rushing touchdown in the win. Brees, who has 509 career touchdown passes, surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer BRETT FAVRE(508) for the second-most passing touchdowns in league annals. OnlyPEYTON MANNING (539) has more career touchdown passes.
New Orleans running back ALVIN KAMARA had 102 scrimmage yards (56 rushing, 46 receiving) and two rushing touchdowns in the Saints’ win. Kamara, who played in his 25th career game on Sunday, recorded his ninth game with at least two touchdowns since entering the league in 2017. Only Pro Football Hall of Famers CURTIS MARTIN (10) and STEVE VAN BUREN (10) andEDGERRIN JAMES (10) have more multi-touchdown games in their first 25 career games in league history.
Saints wide receiver MICHAEL THOMAS had eight catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday. Thomas has 274 catches in 40 career games andsurpassed ODELL BECKHAM, JR. (266) for the most receptions by a player in his first 40 career games in NFL history.
Thomas (78) is tied with Minnesota’s ADAM THIELEN (78) for the league lead in catches this season. Thomas and Thielen joined JULIO JONES (80 catches in 2015) and Pro Football Hall of Famer MARVIN HARRISON (75 in 2002) as theonly players in NFL history with at least 75 catches in their team’s first nine games of a season.
Kansas City quarterback PATRICK MAHOMES completed 21 of 28 passes (75 percent) for 249 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 125.4 passer rating in the Chiefs’ 26-14 victory over Arizona.
Patrick Mahomes. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)
Mahomes, who leads the NFL with 31 touchdown passes this season, surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer LEN DAWSON (30 touchdown passes in 1964) for the most touchdown passes in a single season in franchise history.
Indianapolis quarterback ANDREW LUCK completed 21 of 29 passes (72.4 percent) for 285 yards with three touchdowns and one interception for a 123.5 passer rating in the Colts’ 29-26 victory against Jacksonville.
Luck has thrown at least three touchdown passes in each of his past six games and is one of three quarterbacks in NFL history to record at least six consecutive games with three or more touchdown passes in a single season, joining TOM BRADY (10 consecutive games in 2007) and PEYTON MANNING (eight in 2004). Brady and Manning were each named Associated Press Most Valuable Player in those respective seasons.
Colts tight end ERIC EBRON had three catches for 69 yards and two touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown in the victory. Ebron joined New England’s ROB GRONKOWSKI (two receiving, one rushing on December 4, 2011 vs. Indianapolis) as the only tight ends in NFL history to record at least two touchdown catches and one rushing touchdown in a single game.
Cleveland rookie quarterback BAKER MAYFIELD threw three touchdown passes and rookie running back NICK CHUBB had 209 scrimmage yards (176 rushing, 33 receiving) with two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) in the Browns’ 28-16 win over Atlanta.
Baker Mayfield. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Mayfield completed 17 of 20 passes (85 percent), including his first 13 pass attempts of the game, for 216 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 151.2 passer rating in the win. Mayfield is the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to record a passer rating of at least 150 on 20 or more pass attempts in a single game.
Chubb scored on a 92-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, the longest rushing touchdown in franchise history and the second-longest touchdown run by a rookie in NFL history. Only the Steelers’ BOBBY GAGE (97 yards in 1949) has a longer touchdown run as a rookie.
Buffalo running back LE SEAN MC COY rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns in the Bills’ 41-10 victory at the New York Jets.
McCoy has 10 career games with at least 100 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns, joining ADRIAN PETERSON (17) as the only active players with at least 10 such games.
Bills quarterback MATT BARKLEY passed for 232 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 117.4 passer rating in his Buffalo debut.
Barkley’s 117.4 passer rating is the second-highest by a Bills quarterback making his team debut behind only Pro Football Hall of Famer JIM KELLY’s 119.8 rating on September 7, 1986 (minimum 20 attempts).
Other notable performances from Sunday include:
Arizona wide receiver LARRY FITZGERALD had six catches for 50 yards in the Cardinals’ Week 10 loss at Kansas City.
Fitzgerald has 15,952 career receiving yards and surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer TERRELL OWENS (15,934) for the second-most receiving yards in NFL history. Only Pro Football Hall of Famer JERRY RICE(22,895) has more career receiving yards.
New England quarterback TOM BRADY passed for 254 yards in the Patriots’ loss at Tennessee.
Brady appeared in his 300th career game (including the postseason),joining Pro Football Hall of Famer BRETT FAVRE (326) as the only quarterbacks in league annals to appear in 300 career games.
Los Angeles Rams running back TODD GURLEY had 160 scrimmage yards (120 rushing, 40 receiving) and a rushing touchdown in the Rams’ 36-31 win against Seattle.
Todd Gurley. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Gurley has scored at least one touchdown in each of the Rams’ first 10 games this season and joins Pro Football Hall of Famers O.J. SIMPSON(14 games in 1975), LENNY MOORE (14 in 1964) and ELROY “CRAZY LEGS” HIRSCH (10 in 1951) as the only players in league annals to score a touchdown in each of their team’s first 10 games of a season.
Atlanta wide receiver JULIO JONES had seven receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown in the Falcons’ loss at Cleveland.
Jones, who has 10,094 career receiving yards, reached 10,000 receiving yards in his 104th career game, surpassing CALVIN JOHNSON (115) for the fewest games in NFL history to reach the milestone.
Jones has 45 career games with at least 100 receiving yards, tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer RANDY MOSS (45) for the most such games by a player in his first eight career seasons.