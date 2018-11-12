Portsmouth serial robber fails six times in attempted crime spree, police search for suspect

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A man tried to rob six different businesses in Portsmouth on Monday, according to police.

Police said they believe it’s the same man and they are continuing to look for him. They said he did not get anything from any of the business during his attempts.

Below is a list of business hit:

10:42 a.m. – Hot Zone located at 2616 Airline Boulevard

10:58 a.m. – Vapes located at 4572 George Washington Hwy

11:25 a.m. – 1 st Virginia Check Cashing located at 2007 Victory Boulevard

12:39 p.m. – American Cash Express located at 3844 George Washington Highway

12:44 p.m. – at Hannah Nail Salon located at 3842 George Washington Highway

1:46 p.m. – Check into Cash located at 2860 Airline Boulevard

Police said they got the first 911 call at 10:42 a.m. Monday morning.

They said the male suspect attempted to gain entry into the businesses armed with a handgun. Police said the suspect’s description is a black male with a dark colored hooded sweat shirt and dark pants armed with a handgun.

They said the suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported and nothing was taken from the businesses. An investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this or any crime in the City of Portsmouth, investigators urge you to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.