RIVERDALE new episode, Wednesday 11/14 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“Chapter Forty: The Great Escape” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LSV) (HDTV)

ROLLING THE DICE — After weeks go by with no contact from Archie (KJ Apa), Veronica (Camila Mendes) devises a dangerous plan to break him out of juvie. Meanwhile, when Betty (Lili Reinhart) learns that Jughead (Cole Sprouse) has taken their investigation into Griffins & Gargoyles a step too far, she finds herself in a race against the clock to save him. Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Ashleigh Murray, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star. Pamela Romanowsky directed the episode written by Greg Murray & Ace Hasan (#305.) Original airdate 11/14/2018.