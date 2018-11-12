ODU enjoys far-fetched, fascinating wins during otherwise forgettable football season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - The season started with Old Dominion's most-experienced football team ever and hopes of a return to postseason play. It will end with the program's first back-to-back losing seasons. But despite the team's trials, it will be difficult - if not impossible to forget the 2018 Monarchs' season.

Entering its home finale Saturday vs. VMI, the Monarchs have just three victories. Each win could be classified as 'epic', as all three made national headlines.

September 22nd: ODU, a four-touchdown underdog, stuns No. 13 Virginia Tech for its first ever victory vs. a team from a Power Five conference.

October 20th: ODU scores 10 points in nine seconds thanks, in part, to three untimed downs to beat Western Kentucky, 37-34.

November 10th: ODU erases 28-0 second quarter deficit vs. North Texas, en route to 34-31 win, largest comeback in school history and seventh-largest in major college football history.

"It's hard to quantify which miracle on Monarch Way is more impressive," ODU head football coach Bobby Wilder told News 3 Monday. "I'll definitely look back after this season and take away those positives, because that showed a lot of character and courage from the players to win in that fashion. I wish we had more of those wins this year, but to win the way we have has been impressive."

ODU (3-and-7) hosts VMI Saturday in its home finale and the last game played at historic Foreman Field.