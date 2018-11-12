Navy investigating after USS Ronald Reagan F/A-18 crashes in Philippine Sea

Philippine Sea – The United States Navy is investigating after a Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 F/A-18 with the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) crashed in the Philippine Sea on Monday after experiencing mechanical issues.

Both aviators in the F/A-18 are in good condition, according to the Navy, who said they sent a recovery team to assist the two after the ejected from the fighter jet.

CVW 5 is embarked onboard the USS Ronald Reagan and is currently underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

The crash is still being investigated.

Download the News 3 app for updates on this story.