Navy announces 2018 mailing deadlines for holiday packages

The Naval Supply Systems Command has announced their 2018 holiday season mailing deadlines.

If you are sending a loved one holiday cards, letters and packages to arrive before December 25 here are the dates you need to know:

For mail addressed to/from:

APO/FPO/DPO AE zips 090-092 and 094-098 (except 093); AA zips 340; AP zips 962-966

* Priority Mail Express Military Service: Dec. 17

* First-Class and Priority Mail (letters, cards and packages): Dec. 11

* Space Available Mail: Nov. 27

APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIP 093

* Priority Mail Express Military Service: N/A (Not available for 093 ZIPs)

* First-Class and Priority Mail (letters, cards and packages): Dec. 4

* Space Available Mail: Nov. 27

Domestic Mail (For Ships in Port and Personnel on Shore Duty in the U.S. mailing to U.S. destinations-not including APO/FPO)

* First-Class Mail: Dec. 20

* Priority Mail: Dec. 20

* Priority Express Mail: Dec. 22

International First-Class Packages and Priority Mail addressed to Africa and Central and South America should be mailed no later than Dec 1, the Navy said.

International First-Class Packages and Priority Mail addressed to Asia/Pacific Rim; Australia/New Zealand; Canada; Caribbean; Mexico, Europe; and the Middle East should be mailed no later than Dec. 8.

All classes of mail addressed to FPO addresses must contain the New Navy Standardized Address format, which includes ship or mobile unit number, (or PSC number for ashore FPOs), virtual or actual mail box number, and five-digit ZIP code to ensure delivery. Mail not addressed correctly could be returned to sender as undeliverable.

Click here for more information from the Navy.

Related: USPS announces 2018 holiday shipping deadlines