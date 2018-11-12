Mother of five sitting on porch eating breakfast killed by stray bullet

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL (WFTS) – Police arrested a man who they said killed a woman sitting on her porch on Sunday morning.

Aesha Kendrick, a mother of five, was on her porch eating breakfast when she was shot. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. off 45th Street South.

St. Petersburg Police said a man standing on the corner across the street from Kendrick’s home fired a gun. Officers said the shooter was aiming at a pick-up truck that was passing by, but the bullets hit Kendrick.

According to police, a neighbor performed CPR, keeping her alive until help arrived.

Kendrick’s father, Paul Lucas Jr., spoke to his daughter about an hour before the shooting. Lucas said she was supposed to start a new job Monday.

“I wish it (would have) been me instead of her. It’s hard burying your only child. I’m 70-years-old. I lived most of my life,” Lucas said.

Kendrick died at the hospital.

“It’s up to God to forgive them because, right now, I can’t forgive them,” Lucas said.

Police charged Jamel Walker with 2nd Degree Murder for Kendrick’s death and attempted murder for shooting at the pick-up truck.

“I feel sorry for them that they (have) wasted my daughter’s life and {the lives of my grandchildren} and my life – behind all this craziness with these guns,” Lucas said.