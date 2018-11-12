× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain moving in this afternoon

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain building in… Expect a chilly start this morning with temperatures mostly in the 30s. We will see some sunshine this morning but clouds will build in by midday. Rain will move in this afternoon. Expect widespread rain later this afternoon and evening with heavy downpours at times and strong to severe storm possible. Highs will warm into the upper 50s today, warmer than yesterday but still a few degrees below normal.

Rain will continue tonight, heavy at times with storms possible. Temperatures will only fall into the low 50s tonight.

We will warm into the 60s tomorrow, but it will still be cloudy with rain. Rain will be widespread tomorrow morning but will become much more scattered by the afternoon. Highs will fall into the 40s on Wednesday with lingering clouds but just a few isolated showers.

Rain will return for Thursday into Friday with temperatures warming back into the 50s and 60s.

Today: Clouds Building In, PM Rain (80%). Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: E 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Rain (90%). Lows in the low 50s. Winds: E 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Rain (90%). Highs in the low 60s. Winds: S/W 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 12th

1976 Winter Storm: 6.7″ snow – Salisbury

2009 Major Coastal Storm: 6-8 Inches of Rain across SE VA.

Tropical Update

We are tracking a large area of cloudiness and thunderstorms extending from near the Leeward Islands northeast over the tropical Atlantic. Environmental conditions are forecast to gradually become more conducive to allow for the potential development of a tropical or subtropical cyclone by the middle of the week. The system is forecast to move west to WNW for the next few days, passing near or north of the Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, and the southeastern Bahamas.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (70%)

