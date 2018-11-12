Marvel Comics co-creator, Stan Lee, dies at 95

Stan Lee, the man who co-created Marvel Comics has died, TMZ reports.

The site said Lee’s daughter told them he passed away at 95.

He has had tough battles with his health recently as TMZ reports, Lee had several illnesses in the past year.

Lee is hailed for his comic book writing, editing and publishing skills. His IMDb page said Lee was born in New York City to Celia and Jack Lieber, Romanian Jewish immigrants.

Lee co-created some of the greatest comic books of all time, Spider-Man, the Hulk, Doctor Strange, the Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Daredevil, Thor and the X-Men.

He also helped create many other well-known fictional characters and was known for his many cameo appearances in Marvel films.