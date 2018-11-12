Man wearing ‘I love Jesus’ hat arrested for destroying Bibles, vandalizing Chesterfield church

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Richmond man was arrested and charged with breaking into and vandalizing a Chesterfield church.

Jacob R. Farnsworth, 25, was arrested Monday and charged with breaking and entering, possession of burglary tools, and vandalism, CBS 6 reported.

Farnsworth, according to police, broke into Ironbridge Baptist Church on Ironbridge Road last Tuesday night, November 6.

“[He] entered the church, destroyed Bibles, broke an interior window and spray-painted walls,” a police spokesperson said. “Surveillance images of the suspect were released to the public Wednesday afternoon. After further investigation, detectives identified the suspect.”

Those surveillance images showed a man wearing a hat that appeared to say “I Love Jesus.”

Police have not yet said what may have prompted the church crimes.

Farnsworth was booked, without bond, at Chesterfield County Jail.