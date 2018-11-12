Man dead after stabbing in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are investigating a stabbing in the 400 block of Oyster Point Road that left a man dead Monday night.

The call came in at 8:14 p.m.

Officers arrived at the scene about four minutes later to find the victim, described as a white male, who was suffering from a stab wound. Medics pronounced the man dead at 8:21 p.m.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who has information about this stabbing is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

