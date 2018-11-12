List of deals and freebies for Veterans Day

HAMPTON ROADS – On Monday, November 12, many businesses will celebrate the service of U.S. military veterans. Check out some of these Veterans Day deals and discounts going on!

Red Lobster: Offering a free appetizer or dessert for Veterans Day. Guests only need to show a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem this offer.

Shoney’s: Free all you care to eat, freshly prepared breakfast bar. For all U.S. veterans and active U.S. military only.

IHOP: IHOP is thanking our Veterans with FREE breakfast. Join them on November 12, from 7 am to 7 pm, for Red, White, and Blueberry Pancakes.

Huddle House: Huddle House is honoring you this weekend, with a FREE Sweet Cake plate with valid military ID.

Zaxby’s: Free chicken fillet sandwich Monday at more than 600 locations.

Cinemark: Free tickets are available Monday to veterans, active-duty and their spouses for Universal Pictures’ movie First Man.

Twin Peaks: Free meal from a special menu 11 a.m. to midnight Monday.

Texas de Brazil: Two veterans dine for free plus 20 percent off for up to six additional guests on Sunday and Monday.

Golden Corral: Free dinner buffet with beverage from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday to any person who is serving or has served in a United States Military branch, including the National Guard and Reserves.