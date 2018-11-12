KFC adds chicken and waffles to the menu

KFC is bringing chicken and waffles to you starting today.

The fast-food chain is pairing their extra crispy fried chicken with Mrs. Butterworth’s maple-flavored syrup and Belgian Liege-style waffles. Prices start at $5.49

“As the fried chicken experts, we had the chicken part covered. We went through 15 different variations before landing on our unique Belgian Liege-style waffle, which is sweeter and doughier than American-style waffles,” said Bob Das, Head Chef for KFC U.S.

It’s also available as a sandwich featuring KFC’s sweet-heat Hot Honey fried chicken as a breast fillet in between two waffles for $5.99.