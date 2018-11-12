Is It Worth It? News 3 test the ‘Snap Capp’

WTKR — Have you ever been drinking a canned drink and thought how nice it would be if there was a way to re-close the can?

News 3 is testing the Snap Capp that promises to do just that to find out – Is It Worth It?

If you are pretty clumsy, like many of us sometimes can be, and tend to spill all of your canned beverages, the Snap Capp Is a product that promises to solve this simple but frustrating problem.

The Snap Capp says it fits 12 to 16-ounce cans and basically says it will keep things out that you don’t want in like bugs and debris. The company says that its product will also the freshness of soda in it.

The Results:

We try the product, and it worked pretty well for us. No spill was seen during use and seemed durable during a spill scenario.

Overall, we think it’s a pretty good product.