Former Va. Beach economic development employee indicted on embezzlement charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Brian Scott Hall, a former Virginia Beach economic development employee, has been indicted on multiple embezzlement charges for allegedly using a city shipping account for personal use.

The alleged embezzling happened between September 2016 to September 2017, plus reportedly another three-month stint from March 2018 to June 2018.

According to Virginia Beach City Auditor Lydon Remias, city officials were able to find – on multiple occasions over several years – that Hall was using the city’s FedEx account for personal reasons to ship items to the Philippines. Remias added the total amount of the shipments was $4,000 and that Hall was sending the items to a woman who he was a friend of his.

While the alleged embezzlement happened months and years ago, money was collected by the city from Hall with the help of its payroll office, to pay off the debt he accumulated on the FedEx account.

City officials said When an employee has vested and they still have leave (personal time) on the books they are entitled to leave payout. Hall reportedly had enough leave on the books where he was entitled to a leave payout.

The embezzlement charges against Hall are three counts of felony embezzlement (over $200) totaling $4,000.

