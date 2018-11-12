× First Warning Forecast: Rain Rain And More Rain

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We started off the day chilly and dry but rain chances will build throughout the day. By this evening we will see a 90% chance of rain which will continue overnight into Tuesday. We could see 1-2″ of rain and a chance for some scattered severe storms.

We will warm into the 60s tomorrow, but it will still be cloudy with rain. Rain will be widespread tomorrow morning but will become much more scattered by the afternoon.

Wednesday we will get a break from the rain but will stay mostly cloudy through the afternoon. Highs will only reach the upper 40s.

Widespread rain will return for Thursday into Friday with temperatures warming back into the 50s and 60s.

Today: Clouds Building In, PM Rain (80%). Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: E 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Rain (90%). Lows in the low 50s. Winds: E 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Rain (90%). Highs in the low 60s. Winds: S/W 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 12th

1976 Winter Storm: 6.7″ snow – Salisbury

2009 Major Coastal Storm: 6-8 Inches of Rain across SE VA.

Tropical Update

A tropical wave located about 200 miles east of the Leeward Islands continues to produce a large area of disturbed weather over much of the western tropical Atlantic Ocean. Although environmental conditions are forecast to gradually become more conducive for a tropical depression to form during the next few days, interaction with land could inhibit tropical cyclone formation. The disturbance is forecast to move westward to west-northwestward for the next few days, passing near or north of the Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, and the southeastern Bahamas. Interests in these areas should closely monitor the progress of this system.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…50 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent.

