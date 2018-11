VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – An elderly person is in the hospital after being hit by a car at the intersection of Chimney Hill Road Parkway and Holland Road Monday afternoon.

The call came in at 12:38 p.m.

Police say the pedestrian’s injuries are serious. Authorities are unable to confirm if the victim is a man or a woman.

The driver remained at the scene after the crash.

Police say the road is now open.

There is no further information.

