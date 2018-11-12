CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND Friday 11/16 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“I See You”— (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

EMOTIONS RUN HIGH — Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) gets more than she bargained for during a day out with Darryl (Pete Gardner). Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III) lends a helping hand to Paula (Donna Lynne Champlin), while Heather (Vella Lovell) encourages Nathaniel (Scott Michael Foster) to be a nice person. Gabrielle Ruiz and Vincent Rodriguez III also star. Jack Dolgen wrote the episode, directed by Dan Gregor (#406). Original airdate 11/16/2018.