ALL AMERICAN new episode, Wednesday 11/14 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“All We Got” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

WORLDS COLLIDE – Spencer’s (Daniel Ezra) worlds come together to celebrate his birthday in Beverly Hills. But mixing the dysfunctional families – with the dash of an unexpected guest – ends in disaster. Olivia (Samantha Logan) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling), on a mission to uncover a family secret, discover a missing link to their father’s past. Meanwhile, Coop (Bre-Z) and Patience (guest star Chelsea Tavares) struggle to define their blossoming romance. Taye Diggs, Cody Christian, Monet Mazur, Greta Onieogou, Karimah Westbrook and Jalyn Hall also star. The episode was written by Robert D. Doty and Lorna Osunsanmi and was directed by Rose Troche (#105). Original airdate 11/14/2018.