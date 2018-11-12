100 years have passed since the end of World War One

NORFOLK, Va. – Around the country and around the world, the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One was marked on Sunday.

On the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month in 1918, the bloodiest war the world had ever seen came to an end in Europe.

Armistice Day, marked as Veterans Day in the United States, remembers the toll the war took and the brave Americans who fought in the war.

In a message to the fleet, Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer, said “The 11th day of the 11th month marks not just the anniversary of one war where American troops made the difference, but a day to remember all of the generations of warriors that came before them and after we know this is Veterans Day.”

