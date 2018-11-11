University students volunteer to clean up ODU as part of Crime Prevention Campaign

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Roughly 50 ASEZ (Saving the Earth from A to Z) volunteers came together to clean up Old Dominion University campus on Sunday.

ASEZ is an international volunteer group consisting of university student members of the World Mission Society Church of God, who come together to organize and preform various community service activities in the 175 countries where the church is located.

The volunteer group was college students and members from the Church of God who are carrying out a worldwide movement entitled, “Reduce Crime Together”. Throughout this movement, the Church of God is moving towards fulfilling the United Nations Sustainable Goal #16 for peace, justice and strong institution. The volunteers will clean up over 7,000 different regions and 800 universities.

The University welcomed the volunteers and provided them with necessary supplies. About 50 volunteers participated and in total, collected 40 bags of trash as well as tires and other wreckage.

“If the efforts of young adults from around the world who care about their neighbors and society can act as one, we would be able to maintain and share sustainable happiness and peace. According to the United Nations, sustainable development is impossible without peace. That is why the Church of God’s university students are focused on reducing crime and violence through small acts such as cleaning the parks and streets so that we can have peace and reach a sustainable future,” said Alex Lee from the Church of God.

ASEZ is carrying out the “Reduce Crime Together” project internationally. Events also took place on Sunday in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Kentucky. On October 21st, about 2,800 volunteers from a dozen countries, including Korea, Brazil, Malaysia, and the Philippines, participated in this movement.