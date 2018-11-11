Three year anniversary of Suffolk man’s suspicious disappearance, family speaks to News 3

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police continue to investigate the disappearance of Quantez Demont Russell who was last seen on November 11, 2015.

Investigators found Russell’s car in downtown Newport News, but not him.

It’s still a painful and unsolved mystery for his family. They said he would’ve been 33-years-old if still around.

“I try to stay busy thinking that the more busy I am I won’t think about it, but then at night it’s really bad because at night I really think about where is my baby,” Russell’s mother Joan Russell-Turner told News 3.

She said she got a call from Russell’s girlfriend at the time and said he was shot in downtown Newport News around 9 p.m on November 11, 2015.

Russell’s family said they rushed to the area and called police, but officials said there weren’t any reports of a shooting.

“They even asked dispatch if there were any shots fired calls; not none. Nobody was taken to the hospital,” Mrs. Russell-Turner added.

She said her son was affiliated with a gang in Newport News and believes his activity could be connected to his disappearance.

“I’m hoping that at least one kid would be saved and a parent or a loved one, you know family would not have to go through what we’re going through right now,” said Mrs. Russell-Turner.

The family has to wait seven years until Russell can be claimed deceased to host a funeral, according to state law. It’s more reason the family hopes someone will do the right thing and speak up.

“For me to wait four more years my grandson will be 15 and he might wonder what’s going on or why not; that’s on my mind a lot,” the mother said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Line at 1-888-Lock-U-Up. When calling Crime Line, callers do not have to give their names or appear in court.