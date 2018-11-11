Target adds new non-dairy ice creams to private Archer Farms label

Target lovers, listen up — there’s something new hitting the shelves.

Target has added seven flavors of non-dairy ice creams, made with almond milk and coming in flavors like caramel brownie and mocha almond fudge, to its in-house Archer Farms label. The new desserts contain no dairy or animal products — making them vegan-friendly.

One pint costs $3.59, and they’re now available nationwide.

The desserts are part of a larger Archer Farms brand expansion, including a variety of new frozen foods like chocolate croissants and four-cheese gnocchi.