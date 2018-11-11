Redskins search for signs of offensive life in tilt against Tampa Bay

TAMPA BAY, Fla. – After a 38-14 loss to the Falcons in week nine, the Redskins need a bounce back performance against the Bucs Sunday afternoon to stay atop the NFC East.

It was a bad week for the ‘Skins as they lost three more offensive players for the season due to injuries. What makes matters worse, is that two were on the offensive line.

Tackle Trent Williams was already ruled out for the second straight game after a thumb surgery, and resources at receiver remain thin.

The team announced Saturday that receiver Jamison Crowder did not travel with the team to Tampa Bay, and will miss his fifth straight game with an ankle injury. “Jamison’s a good player. I mean, you always miss good players,” Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said earlier in the week.

“We’ve filled in. ‘Mo’ [Maurice Harris] has done a great job filling in for him but still Jamison is an excellent slot receiver [and] brings a lot to this football team.”

Running back Chris Thompson will be out with a rib injury, while cornerback Quinton Dunbar and offensive lineman Morgan Moses are questionable.

A win over the Bucs would give the Redskins their best start to a season through nine games (6-and-3) since 2008. Tampa Bay is the top passing team in the league, averaging 356 yards per game through the air.

The Redskins on the other hand, rank 23rd in the league passing-wise. “I do think definitely from looking back to the start of the season, where we are, just the things we’ve been through situationally, I think that we have grown a ton in a good way,” said quarterback Alex Smith.

“But like I said, week to week the highs and lows are so big. I think you do the best you can not to ride that roller coaster so to speak, try not to. Try to come in even-keeled – go about your business every day – continue working for that end goal obviously with the focus weekly on winning.”