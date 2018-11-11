Redskins force four turnovers, bounce back against Buccaneers 16-3

TAMPA BAY, Fla. – After practically nothing bounced the Redskins way against the Falcons, Washington bounced back with a 16-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Washington has still never experienced a lead change in any of their nine games, and are 6-0 when taking the lead first.

The Redskins defense forced four turnovers, three of them courtesy of Bucs quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Josh Norman intercepted Tampa Bay on their first drive of the game, while rookie Greg Stroman got his first career interception as a Redskin in the third quarter.

Tampa Bay made five trips to the red zone, but came away with zero points.

Dustin Hopkins was dead-eye for the ‘Skins, nailing all three of his field goal attempts, the longest coming from 43-yards out.

Washington (6-and-3) is off to their best start through nine games since 2008, and their 6-2 mark against NFC teams is also a team-best since 2008.

The Redskins are back at home next Sunday to host the surging Houston Texans, who are on a bye in Week 10.