No injuries reported after Camden County detached garage fire

CAMDEN Co., N.C. – Fire crews reported no injuries after a detached garage caught fire in the 700 block of N. 343 Highway.

The call came in at 8:32 a.m. for a detached garage fire, and the fire was declared under control at 8:49 a.m. The garage and a Jeep parked nearby were damaged by the fire.

The resident, a neighbor and Sergeant Keith Henderson with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office used a garden hose to keep the fire from spreading to the house until firefighters arrived.

No one will be displaced from the fire, though some of the home’s siding took damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.