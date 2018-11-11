× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Soaking rain moves in late afternoon and evening

We’re trading in the dry weekend weather for soaking rain to start the work week.

Mostly clear skies tonight as high pressure remains in control. It will be another chilly night, but not as cold as Saturday night. Temperatures will dip into the 30s to low 40s. An area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will move northeast toward the region tonight and Monday.

Monday will start off dry with some sunshine. Clouds will increase into the afternoon. Rain chances will ramp up fairly quickly. Mostly dry for the noon hour, then rain chances going up to 60 percent by 3 pm and then 90-100 percent by 6 pm and later. While your morning commute is looking dry, your evening commute will be a messy one. Be sure to give yourself some extra time and be patient on the roadways. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible overnight and early Tuesday. Some minor flooding is possible in poor drainage areas. It would be a good idea to clear any leaves or other debris from drainage areas Monday morning. Keeping a slight chance for a rumble of thunder Monday night. Expect highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Temperatures will stay fairly steady in the 50s overnight.

Be ready for a soggy commute on Tuesday. The bulk of the rain will happen in the morning hours, so the day won’t be a complete washout. Temperatures will warm to the low and mid 60s. Conditions will dry out Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

Temperatures will plummet on Wednesday with most communities struggling to get out of the 40s. It will also be on the windy side, making temperatures feel even colder. Rain chances will increase overnight and Thursday as another area of low pressure move along the coast. This will bring even more rain. Keeping a chance for showers to linger into the morning hours on Friday.

After a soggy week, the good news is that the weekend is looking dry and cool.

Weather & Health

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

A large area of cloudiness and thunderstorms extending from near the Lesser Antilles northeastward over the tropical Atlantic for several hundred miles is associated with a westward-moving tropical wave and an upper-level trough of low pressure. Showers and thunderstorms associated with this disturbance have increased today, and environmental conditions are expected to gradually become more conducive for the development of a tropical or subtropical cyclone by the middle of the week. The system is forecast to move westward to west-northwestward for the next few days, passing near or north of the Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, and the southeastern Bahamas.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: low (30%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (70%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

