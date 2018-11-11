Man arrested for allegedly assaulting woman, 13-year-old boy

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – One man was arrested October 31 and charged with two counts of abduction, two counts of brandishing and two counts of assault on a family member.

Newport News Police responded to the front desk of North Precinct October 31 in reference to a domestic problem. Upon arrival, officers spoke to the complainant, a 40-year-old Newport News woman.

The woman said that earlier in the morning, she came outside to defrost her vehicle in the 100 block of Pocahontas Drive when her ex-boyfriend grabbed her from behind and refused to let her leave. She identified her ex-boyfriend as 37-year-old Williamsburg man Ian Washington.

She said that Washington held a gun to the back of her head and threatened her, then spotted her 13-year-old son walking over to them. Washington then grabbed her son and told him that they could never get away from him, allegedly striking her son in the back of his head with the gun’s handle.

After this incident, Washington fled on foot.

Washington was arrested November 6 and served his outstanding warrants.