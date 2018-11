NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Officers from Newport News’ High Impact Patrol (HIP) recovered drugs and a firearm during a traffic stop Saturday night.

According to the department, HIP stopped a vehicle in the area of Oriana Road and Denbigh Boulevard. A narcotics K9 officer was brought to the vehicle, and alerted to the presence of drugs.

The driver admitted to being in possession of both. They were summonsed for a traffic infraction as well as possession of drugs and a firearm.