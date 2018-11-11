Endangered Missing Child Alert issued for Virginia girl believed to be at risk

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. – The Virginia State Police has issued an Endangered Missing Child Alert on behalf of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say the Sheriff’s Office is looking for Scarlett Kathleen Belle Lago, 5, who was taken by her father, Gonzalo “Danny” Ira Lago Sunday evening.

The father and child may be traveling in a GMC flatbed truck with a tool box or push-bumper lift kit.

Police say Scarlett Lago has blue eyes, blonde hair and a scab on the tip of her nose. She is 3’4 and weighs 44 lbs. She was last seen wearing a pink dress with no shoes.

The father has black hair and hazel eyes. He is 5’6 and weighs 170 lbs. He was wearing a red shirt with writing on it, blue jeans and slip-on shoes.

Police say the child’s safety is believed to be at risk.

Anyone with information about Scarlett or Danny Lago is asked to immediately call 911 or contact the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s office at 540-582-7115.