CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A four-wheeler crash in the early hours of Sunday morning left one person dead and another injured.

At approximately 2:40 a.m., Chesapeake Police were called out to a wooded area in the 2200 block of Mount Pleasant Road for an injured person on a four-wheeler. When crews arrived they found the 41-year-old driver and an adult male passenger.

The driver was pronounced dead. The passenger was transported to a local hospital with injuries.

This crash is still under investigation.

