Two-vehicle crash kills 1 woman, injures 5 people in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – One person was killed and five more injured after a Friday evening crash in Hampton.

At approximately 8:40 p.m., crews were called out to the scene of a crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 64, east of Cunningham Drive.

According to police, the driver of a 2015 Toyota Corolla stopped on the left shoulder of the interstate. As the driver was attempting to merging back into the traffic lane, a 1996 Toyota Tacoma, also traveling in the westbound lanes, made a left-lane change into the the travel lane that the Corolla was attempting to merge into, causing the Tacoma to strike the Corolla in the rear.

Four people were inside the Corolla. Three of the four occupants suffered major injuries and were transported to Riverside Regional Hospital. The back seat passenger, 19-year-old Newport News woman Kelly Anne Tabaniag, died at the scene.

The driver of the 1996 Toyota Tacoma, 24-year-old Hayes man Micah Darren Ramon Weldin, suffered minor injuries. Weldin and his passenger were transported to Riverside Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol was a factor in the crash. Warrants were obtained and served on Weldin for DUI/manslaughter and reckless driving.