Suffolk Police investigating Friday night robbery

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department is currently investigating a commercial armed robbery that took place late Friday night.

Dispatchers received a call at 11:15 p.m. for an armed robbery at the Speedway in the 1500 block of Holland Road. When crews arrived, they determined that an unidentified black male displayed a handgun and took an unknown amount of money.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is currently ongoing.

If you have any information in this case, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.